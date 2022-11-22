AEW News: Chris Jericho Responds to Ian Riccaboni ‘Brown Nosing,’ Delivers Warning to Tomohiro Ishii, Samoa Joe on SwerveCity Podcast

– Ian Riccaboni tweeted yesterday that he will be in Chicago for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite and discussed the ROH brand. Chris Jericho responded to his comments, which you can see below.

Jericho wrote in response to Riccaboni, “Thanks for the stats and the kind words. And by the way, your brown nosing ain’t gonna help you a bit…Im still gonna knock your teeth down your throat on Wed!! @aew #ocho”

Thanks for the stats and the kind words. And by the way, your brown nosing ain’t gonna help you a bit…Im still gonna knock your teeth down your throat on Wed!! @aew #ocho https://t.co/k9zDytsNxj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 22, 2022

– Jericho also had a message for his AEW Dynamite opponent this week, NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii. Jericho tweeted earlier today, “Riveting. Anyway don’t forget to grab me a coffee and shine my shoes on Wed, before I beat your dumb ass. @aew #AEWDynamite”

Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Tomohiro Ishii on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

Riveting. Anyway don’t forget to grab me a coffee and shine my shoes on Wed, before I beat your dumb ass. @aew #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JtzSgaTqGc — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 22, 2022

– AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe was the guest on the latest episode of the SwerveCity Podcast: