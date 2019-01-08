AEW News: Chris Jericho Signs Contract, Billy Gunn Set as Producer

– All Elite Wrestling shared video of Chris Jericho signing his AEW contract on Tuesday. You can see the video below of Jericho signing the contract alongside president Tony Khan.

“It’s been a great day. All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho is here for the long haul,” Jericho said. “President and CEO, Tony Khan, the official contract… I’m going to sign it. … So here we go, signing it on the bottom line. “Chris Jericho is now all in with All Elite Wrestling. We are going to change the universe, baby!”

– The All Elite Wrestling Twitter account also noted that Billy Gunn will be a producer for the company: