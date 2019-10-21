wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho on The Talking Dead, Updated Lineups for This Week’s Dynamite and AEW Dark
– AEW World champion Chris Jericho was part of the panel for last night’s episode of The Walking Dead on AMC.
Following TONIGHT's @WalkingDead_AMC #AEW World Champion @IAmJericho will be on @AMCTalkingDead at 10/9c to talk about tonight's episode! pic.twitter.com/cesLHG3Ctm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 21, 2019
– Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As noted yesterday, Young Bucks vs. Best Friends was announced for Wednesday’s show:
* PAC vs. Jon Moxley
* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers – AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final
* SCU vs. The Dark Order – AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final
* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* Dr. Britt Baker’s Pittsburgh homecoming
AEW Dark:
* Taz debuts as guest broadcaster
* Cody & Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks (with MJF and Brandi) vs. CIMA & T-Hawk & Private Party
* Nyla Rose vs. The Librarian Leva Bates
* Joey Janela vs. Brandon Cutler
