AEW News: Chris Jericho on The Talking Dead, Updated Lineups for This Week’s Dynamite and AEW Dark

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW World champion Chris Jericho was part of the panel for last night’s episode of The Walking Dead on AMC.

– Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As noted yesterday, Young Bucks vs. Best Friends was announced for Wednesday’s show:

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley
* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers – AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final
* SCU vs. The Dark Order – AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final
* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* Dr. Britt Baker’s Pittsburgh homecoming

AEW Dark:

* Taz debuts as guest broadcaster
* Cody & Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks (with MJF and Brandi) vs. CIMA & T-Hawk & Private Party
* Nyla Rose vs. The Librarian Leva Bates
* Joey Janela vs. Brandon Cutler

