AEW News: Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone Set for Announce Duties, Preview Video for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Updated Lineup

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 4-29-2020

– AEW has announced that it will be former world champion Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone back for announce duties on tomorrow night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. You can check out the announcement below.

– AEW and TNT released a new preview spot for tomorrow night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. You can check out the preview video below.

– Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s show:

* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* What does AEW World champion Jon Moxley have to say?
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* No DQ Match: Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian
* Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary

