AEW News: Chris Jericho Ready to Take His Due, Orange Cassidy Interviewed at Starrcast, Crew Receives Nice Message at Dinner

“Nobody is going to give me the due that I deserve, so I am going to reach out and take it.” @IamJericho Chris Jericho vs Hangman Page to determine the FIRST #AEW World Champion Tomorrow – Saturday, August 31st – #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay Per View 8e/5p – https://t.co/abXNiCfvr4 pic.twitter.com/bKPyiTljRZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 30, 2019

– Chris Van Vliet interviewed newly signed AEW talent Orange Cassidy at Starrcast III during All Out weekend in Chicago. You can check out that video below.

– The All Elite Wrestling Twitter shared an image of a couple who left a note for the crew at dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse last night.