AEW News: Chris Jericho Ready to Take His Due, Orange Cassidy Interviewed at Starrcast, Crew Receives Nice Message at Dinner
– AEW released a promo clip featuring Chris Jericho ahead of All Out. You can check out that clip below. Jericho explained why he has to win the inaugural AEW World Championship tonight.
Jericho stated, “Nobody is going to give me the due that I deserve, so I am going to reach out and take it.” You can check out the clip below.
– Chris Van Vliet interviewed newly signed AEW talent Orange Cassidy at Starrcast III during All Out weekend in Chicago. You can check out that video below.
– The All Elite Wrestling Twitter shared an image of a couple who left a note for the crew at dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse last night.
