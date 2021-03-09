wrestling / News

AEW News: Christian Cage on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Aubrey Edwards Celebrates Birthday, Latest Wrestling With the Week

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Christian Cage

– The latest episode of Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette is available. Today’s guest is new AEW signee Christian Cage. The new episode can be listened to at the above link. Here’s an official description:

At last! Christian Cage is the newest AEW signee and the newest guest on Oral Sessions. Get The Instant Classic’s reaction to his WWE comeback, his AEW debut, and, most importantly, how he got his abs.

– AEW referee and Unrestricted cohost Aubrey Edwards celebrates her birthday today. Today, she turns 34 years old. All Elite Wrestling wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– The video for the latest episode of Wrestling With the Week with Scorpio Sky is now available:

