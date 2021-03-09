wrestling / News
AEW News: Christian Cage on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Aubrey Edwards Celebrates Birthday, Latest Wrestling With the Week
– The latest episode of Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette is available. Today’s guest is new AEW signee Christian Cage. The new episode can be listened to at the above link. Here’s an official description:
At last! Christian Cage is the newest AEW signee and the newest guest on Oral Sessions. Get The Instant Classic’s reaction to his WWE comeback, his AEW debut, and, most importantly, how he got his abs.
– AEW referee and Unrestricted cohost Aubrey Edwards celebrates her birthday today. Today, she turns 34 years old. All Elite Wrestling wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to #AEW referee, #AEWUnrestricted co-host, & project lead for @AEWGames – @RefAubrey pic.twitter.com/C3fYEPW2vU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2021
– The video for the latest episode of Wrestling With the Week with Scorpio Sky is now available:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion