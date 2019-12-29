AEW News: Chuck Taylor Says Jon Moxley Will ‘Kill’ Trent on Dynamite, Road to Jacksonville Premiering Tonight

– Chuck Taylor doesn’t have a lot of hope for his Best Friends partner Trent in the latter’s match against Jon Moxley. Trent will face Moxley at AEW Dynamite this week, and Taylor posted to Twitter with his prediction:

hahaha oh man he’s gonna kill you — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 29, 2019

– Cody announced that a “Road to Jacksonville” will premire tonight at 7 PM ET, previewing Wednesday’s Dynamite: