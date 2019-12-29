wrestling / News

AEW News: Chuck Taylor Says Jon Moxley Will ‘Kill’ Trent on Dynamite, Road to Jacksonville Premiering Tonight

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Best Friends AEW Fyter Fest

– Chuck Taylor doesn’t have a lot of hope for his Best Friends partner Trent in the latter’s match against Jon Moxley. Trent will face Moxley at AEW Dynamite this week, and Taylor posted to Twitter with his prediction:

– Cody announced that a “Road to Jacksonville” will premire tonight at 7 PM ET, previewing Wednesday’s Dynamite:

