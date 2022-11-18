AEW News: CM Punk Doing Commentary For Cage Fury FC Tonight, Full Gear Media Scrum Planned, More

– CM Punk is scheduled to perform commentary in Tunica, MS for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship according to PWInsider. That will kill any speculation that he’ll be in Newark, where Rampage is taking place tonight.

– PWInsider also reports plans are underway for a media scrum after AEW Full Gear.

– The same report indicates that Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast on December 6, entitled The Snake Pit With Jake Roberts.