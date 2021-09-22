AEW News: CM Punk Continues to Make Fun of Hulk Hogan on Twitter, Brian Pillman Jr. Hypes Match With MJF, Bryan Danielson on ESPN SportsNation

– As previously reported, CM Punk recently spoke to Brandon F. Walker on his podcast and labeled WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as a “piece of shit.” Punk’s comments have since gone viral on Twitter, which drew the following response and exchange with Punk on Twitter.

Initially, a Twitter user responded to Punk’s comments on Hogan, “@CMPunk Disses @HulkHogan but pretty much copies Hulk’s match style vs @TheRock move for move against @DarbyAllin? Face with monocle still have love for Punk but got to respect the G.O.A.T brother!”

CM Punk later mockingly replied to the user on Twitter, evoking verbiage wrestling fans might find related to Hulk Hogan: “Brother, just tune in tonight. Just got off the phone with Arthur Ashe and he’s excited to host us tonight. Gonna party with Belushi in nyc after I slam Baba. Hope I don’t tear anything in my back. Metallica.”

– Brian Pillman Jr. wrote the following tweet on his upcoming match against MJF tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam:

“The most important match of my career. All the hardships I endured in my youth, the adversity life has thrown at me, the sleepless nights, training, traveling… It all culminates TONIGHT! Failure is not an option, it never has been!!!”

– Bryan Danielson appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation today to promote his AEW in-ring debut tonight against Kenny Omega at Dynamite Grand Slam: