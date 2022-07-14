wrestling / News

AEW News: CM Punk & Danhausen Set for C2E2, Riggs Backstage at Dynamite, Swerve Strickland Tweets Message on Title Win

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

As previously noted, Sasha Banks is set to appear at C2E2 in Chicago, Illinois next month. Now, the convention has announced that AEW World Champion CM Punk and star Danhausen will be appearing at the convention to sign autographs and take photos at the ProWrestlingTees booth.

Punk and Danhausen will be appearing for signings and photos on August 6-7. You can view the announcement below:

PWInsider reports that former WCW and ECW wrestler Scotty Anton, aka Riggs, was backstage visiting at last night’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest event.

– Swerve Strickland shared the following message after he and Keith Lee captured the AEW Tag Team TItles last night on AEW Dynamite:

