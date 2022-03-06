AEW News: CM Punk Issues Warning for Fans at Revolution, Brodie Lee Jr. Sees Action Figure Set for First Time

– AEW star CM Punk issued a warning for the fans in the first three rows ahead of his Dog Collar Match with MJF set for tonight at AEW Revolution 2022. Punk tweeted, “First three rows will need plastics like a Gallagher show. #AEWRevolution” You can see his tweet below:

– As previously reported, Jazwares and AEW released a new action figure set featuring Brodie Lee and his son, Negative One. Ringside Collectibles released a video of Brodie Lee Jr. getting the figure set for the first time at the AEW Revolution 2022 FanFest. You can view that clip below: