AEW News: CM Punk Makes Daily’s Place Debut Tonight, Thunder Rosa Eats Tacos With Mick Foley, Last Elite Soup of 2021

– Hot off of last week’s Holiday Bash show, CM Punk will be making his debut at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the announcement below. On last week’s show, CM Punk teamed with Sting and Darby Allin, and they defeated the team of MJF and FTR.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor

* FTR, Private Party, and Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros.

* Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Jim Ross returns

* CM Punk to appear in Daily’s Place for the first time

After earning a huge win with @Sting & @DarbyAllin vs. #MJFTR last week, it will feel surreal when the Best In The World @CMPunk appears for the 1st time @dailysplace LIVE TONIGHT on the last episode of #AEWDynamite on TNT, #NewYearsSmash LIVE across America @ 8ET/5PT @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/6pyOgFElJX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2021

