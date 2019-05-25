AEW News: CM Punk Shoots Down Speculation of Double Or Nothing Appearance, Kip Sabian Talks Pre-Show Match

– CM Punk has shot down speculation that he will be at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. Responding to a Twitter user who said that he would feel like he wasted his money if Punk doesn’t show up, the WWE alum posted:

If @CMPunk don’t show up tomorrow I’m gonna feel like I wasted my money 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — zay_hendrix (@zay_hendrix357) May 25, 2019

Oh boy. My friend @StuBennett has a saying for times like this…. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 25, 2019

– ITV has released video of Kip Sabian discussing his match with Sammy Guevara on the Double or Nothing pre-show, The Buy-In. You can see the video below, in which Sabian says a lot of people aren’t familiar with him and that his match is perfect because it will make people say “Hot damn, I need to see more of this guy”: