wrestling / News

AEW News: CM Punk Shoots Down Speculation of Double Or Nothing Appearance, Kip Sabian Talks Pre-Show Match

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk’s CM Punk WWE - Batista CM Punk’s Booker

– CM Punk has shot down speculation that he will be at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. Responding to a Twitter user who said that he would feel like he wasted his money if Punk doesn’t show up, the WWE alum posted:

– ITV has released video of Kip Sabian discussing his match with Sammy Guevara on the Double or Nothing pre-show, The Buy-In. You can see the video below, in which Sabian says a lot of people aren’t familiar with him and that his match is perfect because it will make people say “Hot damn, I need to see more of this guy”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading