AEW News: Cody Advances In TNT Championship Tournament, This Week’s Post-Game Show

– AEW has released a highlight clip from the TNT Championship Tournament match between Cody and Shawn Spears on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the video below. Cody defeated Spears to advance to the semifinals where he will face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin:

– Here is this week’s AEW Dynamite Post-Game Show featuring Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz: