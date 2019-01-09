wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Thank Fans After AEW Rally, Marty Scurll Reacts To Announcement
– Both Cody and Brandi Rhodes thanked their supporters after yesterday’s AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville.
Thank you
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2019
Quite a day. The future is bright. ⭐️ #AEW pic.twitter.com/dUPNDPwsCC
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 9, 2019
An amazing time for wrestling. So excited for everything that is to come! Thank you to the fans for the incredible support. 💛 pic.twitter.com/YajaADVGYX
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 9, 2019
– Marty Scurll watched the AEW rally yesterday and offered his reaction, seemingly surprised by the news.
He also commented on a photo from Hangman Page’s Instagram account, which showed Page facing off with Neville. He said: “You got a new British friend already huh?“