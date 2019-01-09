Quantcast

AEW News: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Thank Fans After AEW Rally, Marty Scurll Reacts To Announcement

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes

– Both Cody and Brandi Rhodes thanked their supporters after yesterday’s AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville.

– Marty Scurll watched the AEW rally yesterday and offered his reaction, seemingly surprised by the news.

WTF is AEW? #villain ☔️

He also commented on a photo from Hangman Page’s Instagram account, which showed Page facing off with Neville. He said: “You got a new British friend already huh?“

