AEW News: Cody Gives Update on on Pharaoh, Tommy Dreamer on Arn Anderson Appearance
– Cody shared an update on his and Brandi’s dog Pharaoh after he was scared during theit All Out entrance. Pharaoh got spooked after some mortars went off which shouldn’t have. When asked on Twitter if he was okay, Cody answered:
He’s fine. The mortars(noisy ones) shouldn’t have fired. He got spooked just like with thunder. I’m glad he saw me though. He’s excited to meet folks tomorrow and help out the PAWS shelter.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 1, 2019
– Tommy Dreamer also took to Twitter, commenting on Arn Anderson’s appearance to aid Cody during his match with Shawn Spears:
The Road Warrior POP has been officially replaced by the Arn Anderson POP#AEWAllOut https://t.co/AJJiSKbLvw
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 1, 2019
