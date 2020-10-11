AEW News: Cody Promises to Force Orange Cassidy Into a Collar & Elbow Lockup, AEW Celebrates Birthdays of Taz & Dusty Rhodes

– Cody is set to defend his TNT title later this week for the AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode against Orange Cassidy. Earlier today, Cody noted that that Cassidy has never had to do a collar & elbow lockup in a wrestling match in his career.

The TNT champion wrote on his Twitter, “Looking forward to Wednesday’s Anniversary show, and I intend no disrespect…especially considering @orangecassidy was able to hand a legend like Jericho a loss BUT in @AEW history he has NEVER locked-up. Literally. Never done a collar & elbow I am going to force him to do so.”

– Besides NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, who turns 24 years old today, today is also the birthday of AEW broadcaster and Team Taz manager, Taz. He turns 53 years old today. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– Tomorrow (Oct. 12) will be the birthday of the late Dusty Rhodes, father of AEW’s Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Dusty passed away in June 2015. he would’ve been 75 years old today. You can view AEW’s tweet celebrating Dusty Rhodes’ birthday below: