wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Promises to Force Orange Cassidy Into a Collar & Elbow Lockup, AEW Celebrates Birthdays of Taz & Dusty Rhodes
– Cody is set to defend his TNT title later this week for the AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode against Orange Cassidy. Earlier today, Cody noted that that Cassidy has never had to do a collar & elbow lockup in a wrestling match in his career.
The TNT champion wrote on his Twitter, “Looking forward to Wednesday’s Anniversary show, and I intend no disrespect…especially considering @orangecassidy was able to hand a legend like Jericho a loss BUT in @AEW history he has NEVER locked-up. Literally. Never done a collar & elbow I am going to force him to do so.”
Looking forward to Wednesday’s Anniversary show, and I intend no disrespect…especially considering @orangecassidy was able to hand a legend like Jericho a loss
BUT in @AEW history he has NEVER locked-up. Literally. Never done a collar & elbow
I am going to force him to do so pic.twitter.com/03CALMYbdQ
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 11, 2020
– Besides NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, who turns 24 years old today, today is also the birthday of AEW broadcaster and Team Taz manager, Taz. He turns 53 years old today. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to the founder & leader of #TeamTaz, Human Suplex Machine, commentator on #AEWDark, man of many talents – @OfficialTAZ! pic.twitter.com/8Z2cal8y1a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2020
– Tomorrow (Oct. 12) will be the birthday of the late Dusty Rhodes, father of AEW’s Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Dusty passed away in June 2015. he would’ve been 75 years old today. You can view AEW’s tweet celebrating Dusty Rhodes’ birthday below:
Happy Birthday to the world's most famous son of a plumber, hall of fame member & father to Cody & Dustin, the #AmericanDream Dusty Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/vFyCFx5p8i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Discusses Coming Up With Ideas With John Cena for Their Feud
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault