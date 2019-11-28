wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Reacts to The Butcher and The Blade Attack, Best Friends Asked About Dynamite Win
– Cody took to Twitter to offer a reaction to the attack on him by The Butcher and The Blade during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As reported, the team — who are Andy Williams and the former Braxton Sutter, with Allie as their apparent manager The Bunny — assaulted Cody during his in-ring segment.
Cody posted:
BBB
??? pic.twitter.com/WVuFDHaUp5
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 28, 2019
– AEW posted the following video of Jennifer Decker trying to get a comment fromo The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy following their win over the Lucha Bros on tonight’s Dynamite, without success:
#AEW EXCLUSIVE!@jennifersterger tried her best to get an exclusive interview with #BestFriends this is how it went down.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/0gvT1jdY0g
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 28, 2019
