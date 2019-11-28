AEW News: Cody Reacts to The Butcher and The Blade Attack, Best Friends Asked About Dynamite Win

– Cody took to Twitter to offer a reaction to the attack on him by The Butcher and The Blade during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As reported, the team — who are Andy Williams and the former Braxton Sutter, with Allie as their apparent manager The Bunny — assaulted Cody during his in-ring segment.

Cody posted:

– AEW posted the following video of Jennifer Decker trying to get a comment fromo The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy following their win over the Lucha Bros on tonight’s Dynamite, without success: