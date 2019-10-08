AEW News: Cody Rhodes on Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc Title Eliminator, Video Highlights for First Episode of Dynamite

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Jimmy Havoc will face Darby Allin this week on AEW Dynamite. The winner will get a title shot against AEW World champion Chris Jericho on next week’s show. Regarding the move to put Havoc and Allin in a No. 1 contender’s match this week, Cody Rhodes responded to to fan comments on the issue on Twitter, which you can see below.

Initially, Cody Rhodes wrote, “Quality of wins plays a factor. Not unlike college football. Jimmy beat 2 other major players in the @CrackerBarrel Clash and…Darby went the distance with me and defeated a legend in Cima. (That match to be featured on “AEW: DARK” this Tuesday. Hosted by @tonyschiavone24)”

When a fan stated that Rhodes’ comments were backtracking on the “wins and losses meaning something” in AEW, Rhodes elaborated, “Not a backtrack. Not quality of matches. ‘Quality of wins’. Similar to the AP poll. Per example…a team in the NCAA with a very tough schedule(ala the SEC) versus a team with a softer schedule. That factors as you come to a ranking. We are approaching records being public/weekly.”

