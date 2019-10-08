wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody Rhodes on Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc Title Eliminator, Video Highlights for First Episode of Dynamite

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Jimmy Havoc Darby Allin

As previously reported, AEW announced that Jimmy Havoc will face Darby Allin this week on AEW Dynamite. The winner will get a title shot against AEW World champion Chris Jericho on next week’s show. Regarding the move to put Havoc and Allin in a No. 1 contender’s match this week, Cody Rhodes responded to to fan comments on the issue on Twitter, which you can see below.

Initially, Cody Rhodes wrote, “Quality of wins plays a factor. Not unlike college football. Jimmy beat 2 other major players in the @CrackerBarrel Clash and…Darby went the distance with me and defeated a legend in Cima. (That match to be featured on “AEW: DARK” this Tuesday. Hosted by @tonyschiavone24)”

When a fan stated that Rhodes’ comments were backtracking on the “wins and losses meaning something” in AEW, Rhodes elaborated, “Not a backtrack. Not quality of matches. ‘Quality of wins’. Similar to the AP poll. Per example…a team in the NCAA with a very tough schedule(ala the SEC) versus a team with a softer schedule. That factors as you come to a ranking. We are approaching records being public/weekly.”

– AEW released some additional video highlights for the first episode of Dynamite. You can check out those video highlights below.






