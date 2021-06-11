AEW News: Cody Rhodes on Aleister Black or Braun Strowman Leading Dark Order, Note On AEW Rampage Taping Schedule, Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– A fan asked Cody Rhodes about the possibility of Aleister Black or Braun Strowman running the Dark Order now that both men were released from WWE.

Cody wrote: “Those guys are both bad asses – BUT Negative One is the leader of The Dark Order.”

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that almost every episode of AEW Rampage will be taped, except for episodes that happen before PPVs. The premiere on August 13 will also be live in Pittsburgh.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Evil Uno

* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsh

* Christian Cage vs. Angelico

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Lance Archer in action

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega to expose conspiracy over AEW World title

* Cody Rhodes has a special announcement

* Sting and Darby Allin to make announcement

* The Pinnacle to speak