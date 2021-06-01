AEW News: Cody Rhodes Reveals New Charity T-Shirt for Pride Month, Powerhouse Hobbs on Oral Sessions, Elevation Interview Clips

– AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes revealed the release of a new charity t-shirt in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Proceeds for the shirt will be donated o the National Center for Transgender Equality. You can view his announcement and the shirt image below.

Happy #pride Excited to release this charity tee! TODAY AT 1et. The National Center For Transgender Equality helps individuals face discrimination, violence, opportunity limitation, and a myriad of other issues facing those affected. https://t.co/XsM9i8GrPF pic.twitter.com/8a6BmqejDZ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 1, 2021

– The guest on today’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette is wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs. You can check out the description and listen to the audio below:

Meet “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs: Gentle Giant? The rising star of AEW’s Team Taz joins Oral Sessions to discuss how family tragedy fueled his dream, how Christian Cage inadvertently caught him a whooping at home, and raising a kid who’s already bigger than him.

– Here are some Dark: Elevation interview clips featuring Jungle Boy and Dustin Rhodes: