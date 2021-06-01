wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Rhodes Reveals New Charity T-Shirt for Pride Month, Powerhouse Hobbs on Oral Sessions, Elevation Interview Clips
– AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes revealed the release of a new charity t-shirt in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Proceeds for the shirt will be donated o the National Center for Transgender Equality. You can view his announcement and the shirt image below.
Happy #pride
Excited to release this charity tee! TODAY AT 1et.
The National Center For Transgender Equality helps individuals face discrimination, violence, opportunity limitation, and a myriad of other issues facing those affected. https://t.co/XsM9i8GrPF pic.twitter.com/8a6BmqejDZ
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 1, 2021
– The guest on today’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette is wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs. You can check out the description and listen to the audio below:
Meet “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs: Gentle Giant? The rising star of AEW’s Team Taz joins Oral Sessions to discuss how family tragedy fueled his dream, how Christian Cage inadvertently caught him a whooping at home, and raising a kid who’s already bigger than him.
– Here are some Dark: Elevation interview clips featuring Jungle Boy and Dustin Rhodes:
.@tonyschiavone24 interviews @boy_myth_legend following #AEW #DoubleOrNothing and his win in the #CasinoBattleRoyale, and things break down when @Christian4Peeps is jumped by @MATTHARDYBRAND and #PrivateParty
Tune into #AEWDark Elevation now!https://t.co/BLQ06NECDi pic.twitter.com/pPz7t1ZzXh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
"Nick, I don't care how big you are… how strong you are." – @dustinrhodes
This Friday on #AEWDynamite at 10pm on @tntdrama – Dustin Rhodes goes one-on-one with @Mr_Freakbeast LIVE in a Bullrope Match
Tune into #AEWDark Elevation now!https://t.co/BLQ06NECDi pic.twitter.com/0ig8wlEHQK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
