AEW News: Cody Rhodes Reveals New Charity T-Shirt for Pride Month, Powerhouse Hobbs on Oral Sessions, Elevation Interview Clips

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes revealed the release of a new charity t-shirt in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Proceeds for the shirt will be donated o the National Center for Transgender Equality. You can view his announcement and the shirt image below.

– The guest on today’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette is wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs. You can check out the description and listen to the audio below:

Meet “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs: Gentle Giant? The rising star of AEW’s Team Taz joins Oral Sessions to discuss how family tragedy fueled his dream, how Christian Cage inadvertently caught him a whooping at home, and raising a kid who’s already bigger than him.

– Here are some Dark: Elevation interview clips featuring Jungle Boy and Dustin Rhodes:

