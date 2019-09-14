wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Hype, All Out Post-Match Promos
September 14, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW posted the following tweet, hyping up the upcoming match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW on TNT’s weekly TV debut. As previously reported, the singles match will open the show on October 2.
Washington D.C, Wednesday, October 2nd, @AEWonTNT
It's @CodyRhodes vs @SammyGuevara on our debut episode and they're kicking off the show! #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/PebILINxSx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2019
– AEW made some of the post-match promo videos from All Out available on its YouTube channel. You can check out the promos featuring SCU, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy below.
