AEW News: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Hype, All Out Post-Match Promos

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

– AEW posted the following tweet, hyping up the upcoming match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW on TNT’s weekly TV debut. As previously reported, the singles match will open the show on October 2.

– AEW made some of the post-match promo videos from All Out available on its YouTube channel. You can check out the promos featuring SCU, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy below.


article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

