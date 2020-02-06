wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Shows Aftermath Of Taking Ten Lashes, Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dark, Pre-Sale Ticket Codes For Upcoming Dynamite Episodes
– In a post on Twitter, Cody shared the aftermath from taking ten lashes from MJF on last night’s episode of Dynamite. Not pictured is the one he took across the chest.
They’ve also posted a new ‘Coach’s Corner’ where Arn Anderson gives his thoughts:
– Here is the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark:
* Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sonny Kiss
* Hikaru Shida vs. Cassandra Golden
* The Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express
– There is a pre-sale now for AEW Dynamite episodes in Milwaukee (April 1) and St. Louis (April 8). The codes are, respectively, FLEETMIL and FLEETSTL.
