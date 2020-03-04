AEW News: Cody’s Entrance From Revolution Released, Highlight From Orange Cassidy vs. PAC, Darby Allin at NY Toy Fair

– AEW has released video of Cody’s entrance from this past weekend’s AEW Revolution. You can see the video below of Cody coming out to the ring with Stephen Amell, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes for his match with MJF:

– The company also posted this highlight video from Orange Cassidy’s match with PAC at the show:

– Darby Allin was at NY Toy Fair and did an interview with Ringside Collectibles that you can check out below: