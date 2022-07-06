wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center for Dynamite in Rochester, Sammy Guevara Blood & Guts Vlog, Dynamite Preview Clip
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW Control Center previewed tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Rochester, New York:
– Sammy Guevara released his AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts vlog:
– AEW also released a promo clip for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS:
#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c+8pm PT on TBS
–#AEW Interim World Title Jon Moxley v Brody King
-TNT Title Street Fight: Scorpio Sky v Wardlow
-ThunderStorm v Nyla Rose + Marina Shafir
-the Butcher & Blade v Keith Lee & Swerve
-Christian Cage + Luchasaurus appear LIVE pic.twitter.com/SrT4vv8QIY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022
