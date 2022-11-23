– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear event:

– On last night’s AEW Dark, Ethan Page put together a match for Matt Hardy and Private Party against The Wingmen for next week:

– AEW released a preview clip for Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. Jericho defends the ROH World Title against Ishii on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.