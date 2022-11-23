wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Ethan Page Puts Together Match for Matt Hardy and Private Party, Jericho vs. Ishii Preview
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear event:
– On last night’s AEW Dark, Ethan Page put together a match for Matt Hardy and Private Party against The Wingmen for next week:
#TheFirm's @OfficialEGO gives a business update, and sets the next challenge for @MATTHARDYBRAND & #PrivateParty's @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen; next week on #AEWDark it's #HardyParty vs. #TheWingmen!
Watch #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/hH1edaMA6a pic.twitter.com/yVAwbGK08r
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2022
– AEW released a preview clip for Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. Jericho defends the ROH World Title against Ishii on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
.@ringofhonor World Champion @IAmJericho shares his thoughts after retaining the title at #AEWFullGear.
TONIGHT, #TheOcho will put the #ROH World Title on the line against #TomohiroIshii at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Chicago at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dVa9qLRe3R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
- MJF Gets Into Heated Exchange With UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett, Calls Pimblett a ‘Dollar Store Conor McGregor’
- Teddy Long Spoke With CM Punk After All Out, Weighs In On Punk Potentially Going to WWE
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper