AEW News: Control Center Previews Dynamite in Long Island & Owen Hart Tournament, FTR Foundation Shirt, Danhausen Chats With Brian Quinn

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Control Center previewed tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island and the Owen Hart tournament matchups:

– Shop AEW recently released a Hart Foundation homage shirt for FTR which says “The Foundation” on it:

MJF also has a new shirt available, which you can see below:

– Danhausen recently chatted with comedian Brian Quinn:

AEW, AEW Control Center, AEW Dynamite, Danhausen, FTR

