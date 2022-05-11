wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center Previews Dynamite in Long Island & Owen Hart Tournament, FTR Foundation Shirt, Danhausen Chats With Brian Quinn
– AEW Control Center previewed tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island and the Owen Hart tournament matchups:
– Shop AEW recently released a Hart Foundation homage shirt for FTR which says “The Foundation” on it:
Just in- The Foundation! Check out this NEW #FTR shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/0KH43x0iyJ
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 11, 2022
MJF also has a new shirt available, which you can see below:
NEW ARRIVAL- Dr. Heel & Piper! Get this @The_MJF shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/OMXAgPX2Dl
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 11, 2022
– Danhausen recently chatted with comedian Brian Quinn:
