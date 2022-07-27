wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center Previews Fight for the Fallen, Thunder Rosa Eats Tacos With Satnam Singh, Orange Cassidy Answers Tiny Questions at SDCC
July 27, 2022
– Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on AEW Control Center:
– Thunder Rosa was joined by fellow AEW star Satnam Singh in her latest taco vlog:
– Attack of the Show’s Vanessa Guerrero interviewed AEW star Orange Cassidy for some “tiny questions” during San Diego Comic-Con:
today's vibe check has been freshly squeezed@orangecassidy @nessguerrero @AEW @AEWGames pic.twitter.com/3ffhCNEsbX
— Attack of the Show (@aots) July 26, 2022
