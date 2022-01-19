wrestling / News

AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Andrade El Idolo Smell of Money, Alex Abrahantes Joins Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released a new Control Center video previewing tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Washington, DC:

– It appears the alliance between Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy continues to grow. They shared the following exchange on Twitter on how they smell of money:

– Alex Abrahantes was the guest for Thunder Rosa’s latest taco vlog:

AEW, AEW Control Center, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, Thunder Rosa, Jeffrey Harris

