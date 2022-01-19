wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Andrade El Idolo Smell of Money, Alex Abrahantes Joins Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW has released a new Control Center video previewing tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Washington, DC:
– It appears the alliance between Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy continues to grow. They shared the following exchange on Twitter on how they smell of money:
We damn sure do, @AndradeElIdolo! https://t.co/hdShcJk5ga pic.twitter.com/N9mtlL1T3h
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2022
– Alex Abrahantes was the guest for Thunder Rosa’s latest taco vlog: