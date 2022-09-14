wrestling / News

AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:

– AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Wardlow, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading