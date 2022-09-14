wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:
– AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:
Who wants pinned? 😏😈 @ShopAEW pic.twitter.com/NhMx3w7vpD
— Wardlow (@RealWardlow) September 14, 2022
