wrestling / News
AEW News: Countdown to Full Gear Extended Cut, Rampage Video Highlights
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
– The full AEW Countdown to Full Gear Extended Cut is now available:
– AEW also released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Tony Khan Draws Controversy For Wanting Credit For NWA Empowerrr, Apologizes To Person He Cut Off
- More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match
- Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination