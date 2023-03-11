wrestling / News
AEW News: Dalton Castle on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
March 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle is RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the preview clip below:
.@TheDaltonCastle is Peacocked & Loaded on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/cvGBD3qTJj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: