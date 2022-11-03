wrestling / News
AEW News: Danhausen Attempts Takeover of Hey! (EW), Note on New FTR Shirt, Ari Daivari Joins Unrestricted
– In a new video, AEW star Danhausen attempted to hijack the set of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check out an edition of Hey! (EW) Goodnighthausen below:
– FTR shared where fans can get the officially licensed version of the shirt he wore last night on Dynamite:
For everyone asking where to get the AEW officially licensed FTR “All Over Print” t-shirt, here ya go. Last day for preorder is tomorrow. https://t.co/BiNqep5a8S
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 3, 2022
– Ari Daivari is the guest on the latest AEW Unrestricted:
Ari Daivari shares the origin story of the Trust Busters, the reason he changed his name, why he calls Las Vegas home now (despite being from Minneapolis, MN), and how he found out he was All Elite. He recounts what it was like to debut on AEW RAMPAGE in his real hometown, in the main event against Orange Cassidy, and what he learned from his older brother that helped him get to this point in his career. Ari speaks to coaching and producing the AEW women, including Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., his biggest goals when it comes to developing talent, and the importance of brutal honesty when it comes to match feedback. Plus, he talks about his Tae Kwon Do training, his favorite wrestlers as a kid (shout out to Sting!), his action figure collection, the Trust Busters entrance theme, training with Arik Cannon, finding your spot on the card, and wrestling with brother Shawn Daivari in India.
