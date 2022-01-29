AEW News: Danhausen Hypes Almost a Million Views for Debut, Rampage Video Highlights, Evil Uno Vlog Episode 20

– Newly signed AEW star Danhausen hyped his debut on this week’s Dynamite. The AEW video clip of his debut has nearly reached one million views, and Danhausen encouraged fans to check it out so it can reach that milestone. You can check out his tweet below.

The wrestler wrote, “Danhausen’s @AEW debut is almost at a million views. Go watch it and get it to a million so then Danhausen gets 1 million human dollars.”

Danhausen’s @AEW debut is almost at a million views. Go watch it and get it to a million so then Danhausen gets 1 million human dollars.https://t.co/TakMUqNAXw pic.twitter.com/qu85q0eVyI — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 29, 2022

– AEW star Evil Uno released Episode 20 of his vlog from the Washington, DC TV tapings: