AEW News: Danhausen Joins Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, Tickets for Detroit, William Regal on Talk Is Jericho Clip

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Danhausen AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW talent Danhausen joined AEW Women’s World Champion for her latest taco vlog:

– Speaking of the very nice, very evil Danhausen, he hyped up AEW’s debut in Detroit, Michigan for June 29. Tickets for the event are now on sale at AEWTix.com. You can check out that promo clip below:

– Talk Is Jericho released the following clip featuring the latest guest, William Regal, where he talks about wrestling Bryan Danielson:

