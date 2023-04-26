wrestling / News

AEW News: Danhausen With RJ City, AEW Dark Promos, More

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dark: Elevation Danhausen Image Credit: AEW

– AEW on TV announced that Danhausen will appear alongside RJ City in a Twitter Spaces today beginning at 5pm EST:

– AEW’s official Twitter posted a pair of promos from yesterday’s AEW Dark that you can find below:

– Sammy Guevara featured a new video with MJF and Jeff Hardy on his YouTube channel that you can see below, described as:

MJF & Sammy are Friends now?? And Jeff LOVES the Vlog… I think.
