AEW News: Danhausen With RJ City, AEW Dark Promos, More
– AEW on TV announced that Danhausen will appear alongside RJ City in a Twitter Spaces today beginning at 5pm EST:
He's very nice, very evil, AND @RJCity1's guest!
Join RJ and @DanhausenAD tomorrow at 5/4c LIVE: https://t.co/Qh7hNPZ6J3 pic.twitter.com/vho3OZJv8m
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 25, 2023
– AEW’s official Twitter posted a pair of promos from yesterday’s AEW Dark that you can find below:
"We wrestle because it's in our blood!"
Watch @BAndersonAEW & @FlyinBrianJr in tag team action tonight on #AEW Dark.
Watch #AEWDark now!
▶️ https://t.co/ilkagCHJsW pic.twitter.com/U4TWNiNJF9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2023
.@ryrynemnem sharing some 'words of wisdom' on #AEW Dark.
Watch #AEWDark now!
▶️ https://t.co/ilkagCIhiu pic.twitter.com/KMadc77iT3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2023
– Sammy Guevara featured a new video with MJF and Jeff Hardy on his YouTube channel that you can see below, described as:
MJF & Sammy are Friends now?? And Jeff LOVES the Vlog… I think.
#aew #mjf #jeffhardy
