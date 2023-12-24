wrestling / News
AEW News: Danhausen Ruins Christmas on Hey! (EW), Stars Share Their Favorite Matches of 2023
December 24, 2023 | Posted by
– Renee Paquette set up a holiday surprise for RJ City on today’s Hey! (EW) Christmas special. It turned out to be AEW star Danhausen dressed as Santa Claus (Santa-hausen?). You can check out that video below.
– AEW released a TikTok video showcasing their favorite matches of 2023:
@allelitewrestling Favorite match of 2023? #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision #prowrestling #2023highlights #yearinreview #bestof2023 #allelitewrestling ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling