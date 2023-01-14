wrestling / News
AEW News: Danhausen Vlogs With RJ City, Rampage Video Highlights, Impromptu Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
January 14, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW released the following Rampage video highlights for last night’s show:
– Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett had an impromptu Golden Globes acceptance speech after Rampage went off the air:
"2023 will be the year of @SonjayDutterson, @TheLethalJay, @RealJeffJarrett and @hellosatnam!"
After #AEWRampage went off the air, an impromptu Golden Globes 'acceptance speech' was delivered! pic.twitter.com/d2aPOap3uF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023
– RJ City appeared on Danhausen’s vlog this week: