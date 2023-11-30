– As previously reported, Mercedes Mone shared a video yesterday showing that she’s training in the ring once again following her injury that she suffered earlier this year, teasing that she could be getting ready for an in-ring return soon. Earlier today, Danhausen posted a message on social media, asking AEW President & CEO Tony Khan to pay Mone $10 million.

He even offered to give up his official blimp so Khan could afford to sign Mercedes Mone. Danhausen wrote, “Tony give Mercedes 10 mil. Danhausen will give up the blimp.”

Tony give Mercedes 10 mil. Danhausen will give up the blimp. https://t.co/x7lpVRRBkJ — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 30, 2023

