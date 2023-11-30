wrestling / News

AEW News: Danhausen Wants Tony Khan to Pay Mercedes Mone $10 Million, Dynamite Video Highlights

November 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone shared a video yesterday showing that she’s training in the ring once again following her injury that she suffered earlier this year, teasing that she could be getting ready for an in-ring return soon. Earlier today, Danhausen posted a message on social media, asking AEW President & CEO Tony Khan to pay Mone $10 million.

He even offered to give up his official blimp so Khan could afford to sign Mercedes Mone. Danhausen wrote, “Tony give Mercedes 10 mil. Danhausen will give up the blimp.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite:









More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Danhausen, Mercedes Mone, Tony Khan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading