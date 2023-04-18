wrestling / News
AEW News: Daniel Garcia on Hey! (EW), RJ City to Chat With Renee Paquette on Twitter Spaces, Stars Predict NHL Playoffs,
– AEW star and J.A.S. member Daniel Garcia is RJ City’s guest on the latest Hey! (EW):
– AEW has announced that Renee Paquette will be RJ City’s guest on Twitter spaces tomorrow live before AEW Dynamite:
Are they friends? Are they enemies?
We answer these and more questions as @rjcity1 and @reneepaquette sit down LIVE this Wednesday before #AEWDynamite at 5/4c on Twitter Spaces!https://t.co/J5X5jF3ibl pic.twitter.com/u432eK4WhH
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2023
– RJ City spoke to the AEW stars about the NHL Playoffs:
With the #NHLPlayoffs upon us, @RJCity1 asked @AEW wrestlers for some predictions
Prepare yourselves…
And prepare for The Rangers battling the Devils tomorrow at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/gWGjrYDoSS
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2023
