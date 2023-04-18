– AEW star and J.A.S. member Daniel Garcia is RJ City’s guest on the latest Hey! (EW):

– AEW has announced that Renee Paquette will be RJ City’s guest on Twitter spaces tomorrow live before AEW Dynamite:

Are they friends? Are they enemies? We answer these and more questions as @rjcity1 and @reneepaquette sit down LIVE this Wednesday before #AEWDynamite at 5/4c on Twitter Spaces!https://t.co/J5X5jF3ibl pic.twitter.com/u432eK4WhH — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2023

– RJ City spoke to the AEW stars about the NHL Playoffs: