AEW News: Daniel Tosh Calls Out Arn Anderson Again, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, Cody On His Commentary Debut

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Arn Anderson AEW All Out

– The feud between comedian Daniel Tosh and Arn Anderson continues, as Tosh took a shot at the Enforcer on Instagram. Tosh has an issue with Anderson because Arn was a heel when Tosh was a kid, and has been taking shots at him on Tosh.0 ever since.

– Cody had the following to say about his commentary debut on last night’s Dynamite. He wrote: “Commentary ain’t easy! I’m glad folks enjoyed tonight and I enjoyed my 2 days with The Silver Tongue’ @tonyschiavone24 #aew Thank you @alexmarvez for the pre show notes and damn do we miss @JRsBBQ & @ShutUpExcalibur.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:

