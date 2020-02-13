wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Challenges Sammy Guevara For Revolution, MJF Has a Message For Cody
– Darby Allin wants a shot at Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution. As noted below, Allin issued a challenge to Guevara for the PPV. AEW has yet to officially announce the match.
"Hey, @SammyGuevara. You busy at #AEWRevolution?" – @darbyallin.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xMNG4XP5vg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
– The company posted a video to Twitter of MJF delivering a message to Cody ahead of his steel cage match with Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite. If Cody beats Wardlow, he gets to face MJF at Revolution:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE: @The_MJF has a strong message for @CodyRhodes.
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dwDMw27Lnq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar
- Triple H Addresses NXT Losing to AEW Dynamite in Key Demo Ratings, Says the NXT Product Has Proven Itself
- Cody Rhodes on AEW Possibly Adding Another Title, How Far In Advance They Map Things Out
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage