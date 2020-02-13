AEW News: Darby Allin Challenges Sammy Guevara For Revolution, MJF Has a Message For Cody

– Darby Allin wants a shot at Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution. As noted below, Allin issued a challenge to Guevara for the PPV. AEW has yet to officially announce the match.

– The company posted a video to Twitter of MJF delivering a message to Cody ahead of his steel cage match with Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite. If Cody beats Wardlow, he gets to face MJF at Revolution: