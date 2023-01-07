wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Turns 30, Saraya Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
– Newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 30 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @DarbyAllin! pic.twitter.com/rDjjTO8PNd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023
– Saray will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview clip of Saraya on tomorrow’s show below:
Can @Saraya get through this interview?
Find out TOMORROW MORNING on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCIty1!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/kpf9WTwVoE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s live edition of Rampage:
