wrestling / News

AEW News: Darby Allin Turns 30, Saraya Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Darby Allin AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 30 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– Saray will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview clip of Saraya on tomorrow’s show below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s live edition of Rampage:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Darby Allin, Hey! (EW), Saraya, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading