wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Unboxes His Coffin Drop Action Figure, Penta Oscuro Is Ready for CM Punk, Ryan Nemeth Thanks Tony Khan
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of Darby Allin unboxing his Ringside Exclusive Coffin Drop action figure from Jazwares. You can check out that video below:
– Penta Oscuro hyped up his match with CM Punk for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He wrote, “I’m ready to rock New Orleans!! #zeromiedo #pentaobscuro @AEW @republicoflucha”
i'm ready to rock New Orleans!! #zeromiedo #pentaobscuro @AEW @republicoflucha pic.twitter.com/w0GQHw4HRF
— PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) April 12, 2022
– AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to continue pursuing acting and comedy while also wrestling for AEW. He tweeted today, “Just thinking how cool it is to wrestle for @AEW and still have the freedom to pursue acting, screenwriting, comedy, and everything else. Huge sincere THANK YOU to TK, filmmaking friends, and everyone else! #HEELmovie #AEWDynamite (Okay back to everyone hating me)”
Just thinking how cool it is to wrestle for @AEW and still have the freedom to pursue acting, screenwriting, comedy, and everything else. Huge sincere THANK YOU to TK, filmmaking friends, and everyone else! #HEELmovie #AEWDynamite
(Okay back to everyone hating me) pic.twitter.com/A1Ka8DavrQ
— Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) April 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Reflects On ThunderDome Era, Thinks WWE Didn’t Take Full Advantage Of Changing Presentation
- Jake Roberts Opens Up On Backstage Issues with The Ultimate Warrior, Warrior’s Apology to Him
- WWE Reportedly Wanted Pat McAfee To Team With Major NFL Star
- Cody Rhodes on the Reception He Received Backstage for His WWE Return