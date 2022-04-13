wrestling / News

AEW News: Darby Allin Unboxes His Coffin Drop Action Figure, Penta Oscuro Is Ready for CM Punk, Ryan Nemeth Thanks Tony Khan

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Darby Allin AEW Rampage

– Ringside Collectibles released a video of Darby Allin unboxing his Ringside Exclusive Coffin Drop action figure from Jazwares. You can check out that video below:

– Penta Oscuro hyped up his match with CM Punk for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He wrote, “I’m ready to rock New Orleans!! #zeromiedo #pentaobscuro @AEW @republicoflucha”

– AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to continue pursuing acting and comedy while also wrestling for AEW. He tweeted today, “Just thinking how cool it is to wrestle for @AEW and still have the freedom to pursue acting, screenwriting, comedy, and everything else. Huge sincere THANK YOU to TK, filmmaking friends, and everyone else! #HEELmovie #AEWDynamite (Okay back to everyone hating me)”

