AEW News: Dark Matches Take Place After AEW Dynamite Taping, Attendance For Tonight’s Show
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Two matches took place after Wednesday night’s live AEW Dynamite debut. PWInsider reports that the following matches went down:
* The Lucha Brothers & Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) & Private Party.
* Allie and Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford.
– The attendance for tonight’s debut of AEW Dynamite was revealed by Cody on Twitter. Cody posted to his social media account before the show to note that the premiere drew a crowd of 14,129:
14,129@AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 2, 2019
