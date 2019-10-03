AEW News: Dark Matches Take Place After AEW Dynamite Taping, Attendance For Tonight’s Show

– Two matches took place after Wednesday night’s live AEW Dynamite debut. PWInsider reports that the following matches went down:

* The Lucha Brothers & Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) & Private Party.

* Allie and Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford.

– The attendance for tonight’s debut of AEW Dynamite was revealed by Cody on Twitter. Cody posted to his social media account before the show to note that the premiere drew a crowd of 14,129: