AEW News: Dark TV Tapings Announced for Universal Studios Orlando This Weekend, Control Center Previews Fyter Fest Week

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark TV Tapings - 7-16-2022 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced TV tapings for AEW Dark this weekend at Universal Studios Orlando on Saturday, July 16. Here are the details and ticket information:

– AEW Control Center features Tony Schiavone previewing Fyter Fest Week:

