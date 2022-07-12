wrestling / News
AEW News: Dark TV Tapings Announced for Universal Studios Orlando This Weekend, Control Center Previews Fyter Fest Week
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW has announced TV tapings for AEW Dark this weekend at Universal Studios Orlando on Saturday, July 16. Here are the details and ticket information:
Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SAT, 7/16
• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm: https://t.co/pRyan0RIpL
• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm: https://t.co/aP2JVJQFMo
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/mCZpE1Hn0r
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2022
– AEW Control Center features Tony Schiavone previewing Fyter Fest Week:
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Confirms He and Scarlett Won’t Return to Impact Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion