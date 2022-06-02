AEW News: Date Set For AEW Blood & Guts Match, Highlights From Dynamite, Note On Attendance For Dynamite

– AEW announced that the Blood and Guts match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and a group led by Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will happen later this month. It is set for AEW Dynamite on June 29 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. So far only Kingston and Moxley have said on TV that they will participate. If the participants are the same as the 5-on-5 from Double or Nothing, it will also include Santana, Ortiz and Bryan Danielson.

– PWInsider reports that there did not seem to be any areas tarped off for last night’s Dynamite at the Forum in Los Angeles. There may have been some behind the stage. There was no large screen above the ramp, but rather three or four large screens hanging from the rafters and scaffolding area around the venue.

