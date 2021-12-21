wrestling / News
AEW News: David Crockett Joins Control Center, Superfan Gets Dream Referee Job, Play Halo With AEW Stars
– David Crockett appeared on this week’s edition of AEW Control Center reuniting with former broadcast partner Tony Schiavone to hype tomorrow’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. You can check out that video below:
– State Farm Insurance helped an AEW superfan get a dream referee job opportunity. You can check out that video below:
– AEW has announced a contest where fans can earn a chance to play Halo: Infinite with Aaron Solo, Cody Rhodes, and Evil Uno. The details are available below:
Want to be a Hog? Join @AaronSoloAEW @EvilUno and #codyrhodes for a nice game of #HaloInfinite
Just post your Xbox gamertag below – the winner will be selected randomly. (It wouldn’t hurt to have a video of you doing the hog noise as well, just saying) #hogsflytogether 🐽 pic.twitter.com/ZmOzbxbOjI
— AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2021
