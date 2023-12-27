wrestling / News
AEW News: Dax Harwood Comments on FTR Getting ESPN’s Tag Team of the Year Award, Stars Reveal Their Favorite Shows of 2023
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, ESPN listed FTR as Tag Team of the Year for their 2023 wrestling awards. FTR’s Dax Harwood commented on the accolade on his Instagram account. You can read the former AEW Tag Team Champion’s comments below.
He wrote, “2023 has been a ride. ESPN Tag Team of The Year (2x). PWI #1 Tag Team (2x). AEW Tag Team Champions (2x). Greatest Collision Match ever. Greatest live TV match ever. Still working our way to Greatest Tag Team of All Time. LFG.”
– AEW released a TikTok video showing the wrestlers discussing their favorite TV shows of 2023:
@allelitewrestling Favorite TV Show in 2023? #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision #prowrestling #allelitewrestling #2023highlights #yearinreview #favoritetvshow #2023favorites #newyearscountdown ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
