AEW News: Dax Harwood Says AEW Is Professional Wrestling, Alex Reynolds Has a Spoiler for Dynamite

October 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, AEW EVP & TNT champion Cody Rhodes lauded some impressive viewership and stats for AEW in the UK. AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood later commented on the news, writing, “We are professional wrestling.” You can view that exchange here:

– Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order shared a “spoiler” on the upcoming No. 1 contender’s tag team match set for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The Dark Order members will face The Young Bucks, The Butcher & The Blade, and Private Party for a shot at FTR for the tag team titles at Full Gear next month.

Reynolds wrote, “Spoiler Alert: This Wednesday, the hunks on the bottom left are going to become the number one contenders for the @AEW tag team championships. #DarkOrderAF” You can view his tweet below:

